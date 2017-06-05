Billie Jean Osbornea s Kentucky Opry ...

Billie Jean Osbornea s Kentucky Opry set to open summer season -

Misty Daniels is a founding member of the Kentucky Opry and will return to the Mountain Arts Center stage on July 1. PRESTONSBURG - The 2017 summer season for Billie Jean Osborne's Kentucky Opry will kick off Saturday, June 17 at 7:30 p.m. in the Willard & Lucy Kinzer Theater at the Mountain Arts Center . The opening act for the season will be the talented youth of the Kentucky Opry Jr. Pros.

