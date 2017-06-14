Big Sandy student selected as Eastern...

Big Sandy student selected as Eastern Regional Director of Kentucky Association of Nursing Students

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Floyd County Times

Tonya Shepherd, a second-year nursing student at Big Sandy Community and Technical College , has been named the Eastern Regional Director of the Kentucky Association of Nursing Students . The eastern region includes Ashland Community and Technical College, Big Sandy Community and Technical College, Eastern Kentucky University, Hazard Community and Technical College, Lincoln Memorial University, Morehead State University, National College, Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College and the University of Pikeville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 10 min Julia 274,946
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 15 min USA 164,771
Hylton Homes Jun 23 Genuinely concerned 1
Gay in Gray Ky Jun 23 Allen 2
News Kentucky businesses urged to prepare for influx... Jun 22 CEO 8
NASA Completes Study of Future ‘Ice Giant’ Miss... Jun 22 Guy from Latonia 1
NASA Mars Orbiter Views Rover Climbing Mount Sharp Jun 22 Guy from Latonia 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,187 • Total comments across all topics: 282,062,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC