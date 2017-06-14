Big Sandy student selected as Eastern Regional Director of Kentucky Association of Nursing Students
Tonya Shepherd, a second-year nursing student at Big Sandy Community and Technical College , has been named the Eastern Regional Director of the Kentucky Association of Nursing Students . The eastern region includes Ashland Community and Technical College, Big Sandy Community and Technical College, Eastern Kentucky University, Hazard Community and Technical College, Lincoln Memorial University, Morehead State University, National College, Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College and the University of Pikeville.
