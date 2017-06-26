Big Sandy Regional Detention Center L...

Big Sandy Regional Detention Center Looking For Escaped Inmate

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky The Big Sandy Regional Detention Center has announced that a Magoffin County inmate escaped from a jailer upon returning from court Monday. Officials say that 30-year-old Thomas Wade Price escaped shortly after exiting the transport van upon his return from Magoffin District Court around 1:20 p.m. They say that Price has a Pike County Bench Warrant and Magoffin County Arrest Warrants for theft charges and traffic charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 17 min Lolz 164,750
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 hr RiccardoFire 274,886
Hylton Homes Jun 23 Genuinely concerned 1
Gay in Gray Ky Jun 23 Allen 2
News Kentucky businesses urged to prepare for influx... Jun 22 CEO 8
NASA Completes Study of Future ‘Ice Giant’ Miss... Jun 22 Guy from Latonia 1
NASA Mars Orbiter Views Rover Climbing Mount Sharp Jun 22 Guy from Latonia 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,703 • Total comments across all topics: 282,047,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC