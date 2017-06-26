Big Sandy Regional Detention Center Looking For Escaped Inmate
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky The Big Sandy Regional Detention Center has announced that a Magoffin County inmate escaped from a jailer upon returning from court Monday. Officials say that 30-year-old Thomas Wade Price escaped shortly after exiting the transport van upon his return from Magoffin District Court around 1:20 p.m. They say that Price has a Pike County Bench Warrant and Magoffin County Arrest Warrants for theft charges and traffic charges.
