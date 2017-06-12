Beshear says civil suits possible on heels of UofL Foundation audit
Weighing in on an audit of the University of Louisville's fundraising foundation, Kentucky's attorney general is calling the findings disturbing, but said it's still not clear whether any criminal laws were broken. Andy Beshear said the mismanagement of money invested in struggling companies, as well as the amount of compensation paid showed a lack of control.
