Beshear: 525 Kentuckians file claims in sleep disorder drug settlement

Kentucky Press News Service FRANKFORT - Attorney General Andy Beshear is urging Kentuckians who purchased Provigil to file their claims as part of the more than $1 million settlement his office secured with pharmaceutical company Cephalon last year over its anticompetitive conduct to protect profits from its sleep disorder drug. As part of the settlement, Kentuckians who used the drug will receive a portion of roughly $760,000.

