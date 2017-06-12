Archaeology day camps offered at Wickliffe Mounds
Archaeology camps are being offered for children at the site of an ancient Native American village in far western Kentucky. The camps are also scheduled for June 30, July 7 and July 14. The camps are open for children ages 9-11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during each of the four days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|46 min
|usa
|164,387
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|huntcoyotes
|273,225
|Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers facing ch...
|Sat
|Master Blaster
|5
|Williams accused of ethics violation (Jun '07)
|Fri
|I am GROOT
|72
|Renewable Energy In The U.S. Broke Energy Recor...
|Jun 15
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Technological Unemployment Is Here. Uncondition...
|Jun 15
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|pulling over for a funeral
|Jun 15
|peoplersheep
|6
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC