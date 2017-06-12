Archaeology day camps offered at Wick...

Archaeology day camps offered at Wickliffe Mounds

35 min ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

Archaeology camps are being offered for children at the site of an ancient Native American village in far western Kentucky. The camps are also scheduled for June 30, July 7 and July 14. The camps are open for children ages 9-11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during each of the four days.

