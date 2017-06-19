Arcade Fire and Michael Kiwanuka open triumphant first day of INmusic ...

The Canadian band slammed Donald Trump and the London soul singer mellowed out at the Croatian festival, held the by the placid waters of Lake Jarun. Rounding off day one at INmusic festival, Zagreb, Croatia, Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler took the opportunity to criticise President Donald Trump, telling the crowd: "We're starting to get organised in the US because we're not gonna out up with another four years of this garbage."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.