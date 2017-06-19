Anthony Hale.
An northern Kentucky 8-year-old girl came forward about sexual abuse after she school-based program about recognizing and reporting abuse. 23-year-old Anthony Hale of Covington, is accused of sexually abusing the girl in the overnight hours of March 15-16 at a friend's home in Hebron, Investigators said.
