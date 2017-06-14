Annual count finds 4,025 homeless in Kentucky -
The Kentucky Housing Corporation released results on Tuesday, June 20 of the statewide point-in-time count of people living on the streets, in emergency shelters or in other temporary housing. The agency coordinated a count in all communities other than Louisville and Lexington, where separate counts were conducted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Trump Failed Again
|275,082
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|6 hr
|its like this
|164,801
|Hylton Homes
|Jun 23
|Genuinely concerned
|1
|Gay in Gray Ky
|Jun 23
|Allen
|2
|Kentucky businesses urged to prepare for influx...
|Jun 22
|CEO
|8
|NASA Completes Study of Future ‘Ice Giant’ Miss...
|Jun 22
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|NASA Mars Orbiter Views Rover Climbing Mount Sharp
|Jun 22
|Guy from Latonia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC