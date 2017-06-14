Annual count finds 4,025 homeless in ...

Annual count finds 4,025 homeless in Kentucky

The Kentucky Housing Corporation released results on Tuesday, June 20 of the statewide point-in-time count of people living on the streets, in emergency shelters or in other temporary housing. The agency coordinated a count in all communities other than Louisville and Lexington, where separate counts were conducted.

