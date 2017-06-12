All lanes open on I-24 at 39 mile maker in Lyon Co., KY
All lanes are open on Interstate 24 after truck with a broken axle caused officials to restrict a portion of the interstate to one lane. Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said this affected westbound traffic on I-24 at the 39 mile marker in Lyon County, Ky.
