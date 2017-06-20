AG Andy Beshear sues Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin over education board reorganizations Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's reorganization of education boards challenged by Andy Beshear Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://www.courier-journal.com/story/news/education/2017/06/20/ag-andy-beshear-sues-kentucky-gov-matt-bevin-over-education-board-reorganizations/400409001/ Attorney General Andy Beshear said Tuesday afternoon that he is filing a lawsuit against Gov. Matt Bevin over his reorganization of the state's education boards. "The governor could have avoided this lawsuit simply by following the law," Beshear said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.