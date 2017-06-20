AG Andy Beshear sues Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin over education board reorganizations
AG Andy Beshear sues Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin over education board reorganizations Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's reorganization of education boards challenged by Andy Beshear Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://www.courier-journal.com/story/news/education/2017/06/20/ag-andy-beshear-sues-kentucky-gov-matt-bevin-over-education-board-reorganizations/400409001/ Attorney General Andy Beshear said Tuesday afternoon that he is filing a lawsuit against Gov. Matt Bevin over his reorganization of the state's education boards. "The governor could have avoided this lawsuit simply by following the law," Beshear said in a statement.
