Action being taken against fake toppe...

Action being taken against fake topper: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Amid the ongoing furore over another scam involving class 12 toppers of the examination conducted by the state education board, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today said that strict action will be taken against teachers of schools where no student managed to pass the exam. The CM further told reporters that there was already a law in Bihar that prohibits cow slaughter .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 5 min bad bob 271,871
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 hr Paul 164,151
News Henderson Mayor Steve Austin 'Slightly in Favor... 3 hr Guy from Latonia 1
Google Street View Cars Are Now Helping Us Figh... 3 hr Guy from Latonia 1
Kevin Begley Mon Big D 1
Fanning The Flame a Little Faster In Space Mon Guy from Latonia 1
Apple Just Unveiled A Breakthrough Artificial I... Mon Guy from Latonia 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,073 • Total comments across all topics: 281,570,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC