a People of Kentuckya exhibit kicks o...

a People of Kentuckya exhibit kicks off statea s 225th birthday celebration -

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Middlesboro Daily News

The Kentucky Historical Society marked the state's 225th birthday on Thursday with a new exhibit at the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to officially open "People of Kentucky," an exhibit that uses stories, objects and photographs to spotlight well-known and not-so-well-known Kentuckians who contribute to the state's rich history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Middlesboro Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 4 min bad bob 271,871
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 hr Paul 164,151
News Henderson Mayor Steve Austin 'Slightly in Favor... 3 hr Guy from Latonia 1
Google Street View Cars Are Now Helping Us Figh... 3 hr Guy from Latonia 1
Kevin Begley Mon Big D 1
Fanning The Flame a Little Faster In Space Mon Guy from Latonia 1
Apple Just Unveiled A Breakthrough Artificial I... Mon Guy from Latonia 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,073 • Total comments across all topics: 281,570,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC