a People of Kentuckya exhibit kicks off statea s 225th birthday celebration

The Kentucky Historical Society marked the state's 225th birthday on Thursday with a new exhibit at the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to officially open "People of Kentucky," an exhibit that uses stories, objects and photographs to spotlight well-known and not-so-well-known Kentuckians who contribute to the state's rich history.
