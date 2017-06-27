6 arrested in suspected meth operation in Kentucky
Six people have been arrested in Kentucky after police conducted a search warrant on a Jeffersontown home for suspected trafficking of methamphetamine. Media outlets report that according to an arrest citation, during the search Tuesday officers recovered marijuana, pills, meth, a rifle, a shotgun, a handgun, cash and drug paraphernalia.
