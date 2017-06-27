40 pm
Kentucky Natural Lands Trust recently purchased 353 acres of key conservation land on Pine Mountain near Pineville in Bell County. The two tracts acquired protect unique habitats that harbor a diversity of plant and animal life, including the endemic Icebox Cave Beetle found nowhere else on Earth.
