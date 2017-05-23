Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship provi...

Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship provides free tuition for many Big Sandy programs -

Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Sec. Hal Heiner announced details Wednesday about the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship , which will help thousands of Kentuckians become more marketable in the workplace. The scholarship provides free tuition for programs in five fields that are considered high-wage, high-demand in Kentucky.

