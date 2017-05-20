WKU's Center for Gifted Studies recei...

WKU's Center for Gifted Studies receives Holocaust grant

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Each summer, when Ron Skillern teaches a course about Nazi Germany and the Holocaust, he finds the best teaching moments come when he asks students to tell a story through a mural. "It's almost like you step into that time in history or the images that are on it," he said, stressing that the exercise requires students to think about history in a different way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 5 min Barry Soetoro 269,592
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 52 min Paul 163,672
News Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not... Fri Christian Taliban 31
Cliff Pelfrey-CROOK!!! May 16 curious 1
brown recluse May 16 Eric-Davis 1
judges daryle colson,amy hollollars give kids m... May 14 CORRUPT 1
News State senator: Food sales tax a 'deal breaker' ... May 14 Bevin for President 4
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,078 • Total comments across all topics: 281,182,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC