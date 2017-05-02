Will Kentucky be the First Abortion F...

Will Kentucky be the First Abortion Free State?

Summary : With only one clinic currently allowed to perform abortions in the state of Kentucky, a legal battle may result in the end of that clinic's abilities to continue providing abortions. Abortions have decreased across the country over the last few decades with the availability of birth control reducing the need.

