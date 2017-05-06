Why the case for the removal of Confe...

Why the case for the removal of Confederate memorials isn't so clear-cut

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Salon.com

On April 24, New Orleans city employees began the process of removing four Confederate monuments . But there are pitfalls in eliminating memorials to the Confederacy - statues and monuments, along with the buildings, parks, schools and military bases named after Confederate soldiers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 10 min American Lady 266,846
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 34 min CCR 163,312
Kathy Murphy 22 hr Knows By Experience 1
George Evil Norcross Sun God Sees All 1
pulling over for a funeral Sat Slow down 4
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) May 4 Been There 616
News Sawyer in Harlan for work on story (Mar '08) May 4 CHUMP 12
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,911 • Total comments across all topics: 280,865,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC