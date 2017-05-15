White House's repeated falsehoods lea...

White House's repeated falsehoods lead to credibility gaps

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Starting with press secretary Sean Spicer insisting inaccurately that President Donald Trump drew record-setting inauguration crowds, top presidential advisers have provided information that is provably false or contradicted by others in the White House, including Trump himself. The pattern continued this week, with national security advisers giving one account of what Trump told Russian officials in the Oval Office only to have the president himself revise it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 6 min AMERICAN SUNSHINE 268,402
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 36 min George Justapose 163,540
Cliff Pelfrey-CROOK!!! 6 hr curious 1
brown recluse 12 hr Eric-Davis 1
judges daryle colson,amy hollollars give kids m... Sun CORRUPT 1
News State senator: Food sales tax a 'deal breaker' ... May 14 Bevin for President 4
News Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not... May 13 Chris is biased 9
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,937 • Total comments across all topics: 281,066,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC