What are the odds? Students caught stealing statistics exam
Call it a statistical error: Police say two University of Kentucky students crawled through an air duct to steal a statistics exam from their professor's office but were caught because he was working late. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports university police cited Henry Lynch II and Troy Kiphuth, both 21, for third-degree burglary and referred the case to Fayette County Circuit Court.
