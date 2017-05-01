Video: Manute Bol's Son Gets Offer From Kentucky
Bol Bol, who is the son of former NBA player, Manute Bol, has acknowledged that he received a scholarship from the University of Kentucky for next season. Just got off the phone with Coach Calipari & Coach Payne and blessed to receive a offer from UK! pic.twitter.com/qFTXiKLqzG Bol is a 7'1", 225 pound big man out of Mater Dei in California.
