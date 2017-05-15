Veterans with PTSD have an increased 'fight or flight' response
Young veterans with combat-related post-traumatic stress disorder have an increased 'fight or flight' response during mental stress, according to new findings published this week in the Journal of Physiology . The team at Emory University School of Medicine, led by Dr Jeanie Park, believe that this contributes to the increased risk of high blood pressure and heart disease in PTSD patients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|6 min
|Limbertwig
|268,004
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|31 min
|Betty
|163,493
|judges daryle colson,amy hollollars give kids m...
|21 hr
|CORRUPT
|1
|State senator: Food sales tax a 'deal breaker' ...
|Sun
|Bevin for President
|4
|Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not...
|May 13
|Chris is biased
|9
|worst men in america
|May 12
|Richard
|2
|pulling over for a funeral
|May 12
|detectivenumberone
|5
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC