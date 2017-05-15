Veterans with PTSD have an increased ...

Veterans with PTSD have an increased 'fight or flight' response

Young veterans with combat-related post-traumatic stress disorder have an increased 'fight or flight' response during mental stress, according to new findings published this week in the Journal of Physiology . The team at Emory University School of Medicine, led by Dr Jeanie Park, believe that this contributes to the increased risk of high blood pressure and heart disease in PTSD patients.

