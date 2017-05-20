Verify 3 mins ago 7:50 p.m.Verify: Metro Animal Services...

Verify 3 mins ago 7:50 p.m.Verify: Me...

A social media post about a dog inadvertently eating poison intended for coyotes in Cherokee Park has set off a firestorm online. It's no secret that there are coyotes in Cherokee Park, but many are questioning why poison would be used, and if a dog was an unfortunate victim of the attempt.

