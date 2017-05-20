Verify 3 mins ago 7:50 p.m.Verify: Metro Animal Services...
A social media post about a dog inadvertently eating poison intended for coyotes in Cherokee Park has set off a firestorm online. It's no secret that there are coyotes in Cherokee Park, but many are questioning why poison would be used, and if a dog was an unfortunate victim of the attempt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|6 min
|Injudgement
|269,367
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|27 min
|ChromiuMan
|163,627
|Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not...
|13 hr
|Christian Taliban
|31
|Cliff Pelfrey-CROOK!!!
|May 16
|curious
|1
|brown recluse
|May 16
|Eric-Davis
|1
|judges daryle colson,amy hollollars give kids m...
|May 14
|CORRUPT
|1
|State senator: Food sales tax a 'deal breaker' ...
|May 14
|Bevin for President
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC