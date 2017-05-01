United Airlines Testifies Before An Angry Congress
Following the release of a viral video in which a passenger was violently removed from an overbooked United Airlines flight at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, United was called to testify before the U.S. House of Representatives Tuesday to address their poor customer service. Joining United representatives were top executives from American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and Alaska Airlines.
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|5 min
|Limbertwig
|266,009
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|Pres Donald J Trump
|163,207
|Coach, Player Accused in Drug Arrest
|20 hr
|Icaust Juan Sent
|1
|Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not...
|Tue
|Rainbow Kid
|10
|Gay in Gray Ky
|Tue
|GrayKentucky
|1
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|Mon
|Papi
|615
|UPike Scholar House project moving forward (Mar '12)
|Apr 27
|Kylady56
|17
