Unemployment rates up in 83 Kentucky ...

Unemployment rates up in 83 Kentucky counties in April 2017 -

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Floyd County Times

Unemployment rates rose in 83 Kentucky counties between April 2016 and April 2017, fell in 28 and stayed the same in nine counties, according to the Kentucky Office of Employment and Training, an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 3.1 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 4 min WOW 270,125
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 8 min ChromiuMan 163,806
Open Letter to Rev. Kevin Denton of Horse Cave ... 19 hr Transcender Always 1
Donald Trumps shockingly bad budget proposal May 23 Guy from Latonia 2
News VIDEO | Gov. Matt Bevin calls 7-year-old's murd... May 22 Toward Observer 3
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) May 22 Leroy 621
News Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not... May 19 Christian Taliban 31
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,512 • Total comments across all topics: 281,289,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC