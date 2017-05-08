Trump chooses another Kentuckian for appeals court
Attorney John K. Bush, the latest Kentuckian chosen by President Donald Trump for a seat on the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, has compiled solid conservative credentials during a career that included a role with Ronald Reagan's legal team during the Iran-Contra investigation. Bush, a partner in the Louisville law office of Bingham Greenebaum Doll, was among nearly a dozen appointees the White House announced Monday for posts throughout the federal judiciary.
