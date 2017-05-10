Truck hits, damages traffic pole near...

Truck hits, damages traffic pole near Lake Forest

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Around 6:40 a.m., MetroSafe said they got a call about a truck that hit a traffic pole near Shelbyville Road and English Station Road in the Lake Forest area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 min Chicagoan by Birth 267,917
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 min ChromiuMan 163,456
News State senator: Food sales tax a 'deal breaker' ... 3 hr Bevin for President 4
News Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not... Sat Chris is biased 9
worst men in america Fri Richard 2
pulling over for a funeral Fri detectivenumberone 5
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) Fri Oh my my 618
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,633 • Total comments across all topics: 281,011,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC