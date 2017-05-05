The IRS rarely targets pastors. But a...

The IRS rarely targets pastors. But a preacher was once arrested - for saying the word 'fork'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events President Trump signed a controversial executive order on May 4 that the White House says "promotes free speech and religious liberty." President Trump wants to protect "pulpit freedom."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 11 min AMERICAN SUNSHINE 266,480
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr Pres Donald J Trump 163,275
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) Thu Been There 616
News Sawyer in Harlan for work on story (Mar '08) Thu CHUMP 12
News Coach, Player Accused in Drug Arrest May 2 Icaust Juan Sent 1
News Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not... May 2 Rainbow Kid 9
Gay in Gray Ky May 2 GrayKentucky 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,746 • Total comments across all topics: 280,816,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC