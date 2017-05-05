The IRS rarely targets pastors. But a preacher was once arrested - for saying the word 'fork'
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events President Trump signed a controversial executive order on May 4 that the White House says "promotes free speech and religious liberty." President Trump wants to protect "pulpit freedom."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|11 min
|AMERICAN SUNSHINE
|266,480
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|Pres Donald J Trump
|163,275
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|Thu
|Been There
|616
|Sawyer in Harlan for work on story (Mar '08)
|Thu
|CHUMP
|12
|Coach, Player Accused in Drug Arrest
|May 2
|Icaust Juan Sent
|1
|Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not...
|May 2
|Rainbow Kid
|9
|Gay in Gray Ky
|May 2
|GrayKentucky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC