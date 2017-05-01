The CutCourt Rules Same-Sex Couples Can Sue Kim Davis for Refusing to ...

The CutCourt Rules Same-Sex Couples C...

On Tuesday, a federal appeals court ruled that Kim Davis - the Rowan County clerk who refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples on "God's authority" - can be sued for damages. Last August, a U.S. District judge dismissed same-sex couples' case against Davis on the grounds that Kentucky had changed its marriage-license policy.

