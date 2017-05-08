Tad Cummins Booked Into Kentucky Jail
Tad Cummins, a former Tennessee teacher and accused kidnapper of his teen student Elizabeth Thomas, was booked into Kentucky's Henderson County Detention Center Monday. Cummins had been held in a Sacramento jail after being arrested in Northern California, where he and 15-year-old Elizabeth were discovered last month.
