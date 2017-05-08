Tad Cummins booked into Kentucky jail...

Tad Cummins booked into Kentucky jail Monday afternoon

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WKRN

ESPN's lead hockey analyst joined Good Morning Nashville to talk about the Preds' run for the Stanley Cup and how Nashville has embraced the The eighth-seeded team in the West, the Predators followed up a stunning sweep of the Chicago Blackhawks by ousting the St. Louis Blues in s The Henderson County Detention Center confirmed he was booked in their jail at 3: 55 p.m. U.S. Marshals told News 2 it was closest place that had space for federal inmates. Cummins, 50, remains in federal custody after being charged with transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of criminal sexual intercourse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 2 min Uncle Tab 267,024
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 12 min Information 163,319
Kathy Murphy Sun Knows By Experience 1
George Evil Norcross Sun God Sees All 1
pulling over for a funeral May 6 Slow down 4
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) May 4 Been There 616
News Sawyer in Harlan for work on story (Mar '08) May 4 CHUMP 12
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,997 • Total comments across all topics: 280,872,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC