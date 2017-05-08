Tad Cummins booked into Kentucky jail Monday afternoon
The Henderson County Detention Center confirmed he was booked in their jail at 3: 55 p.m. U.S. Marshals told News 2 it was closest place that had space for federal inmates. Cummins, 50, remains in federal custody after being charged with transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of criminal sexual intercourse.
