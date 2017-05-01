Study finds Medicaid expansion in Kentucky provided most benefit to those in poorer areas
The implementation of the Affordable Care Act in Kentucky proved most beneficial for Kentuckians living in areas with high concentrations of poverty, particularly children, according to a study by a researcher in the University of Louisville School of Public Health and Information Sciences in collaboration with colleagues at Ohio State University and Emory University. The study was published recently in Health Services Research .
