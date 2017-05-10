SKCTC honors students on Middlesboro ...

SKCTC honors students on Middlesboro campus

22 hrs ago

Photo submitted Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College's Middlesboro campus recently recognized outstanding students at its annual Honors Night program. Pictured are, from left: Earl Russell Miracle , professor Astor Simpson, Zach Callihan and William Haulbrook .

