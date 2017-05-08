Shippensburg, Bloomsburg universities' next presidents to be named soon

Finalists for Shippensburg University's presidency are Jonathan Levin and Laurie Carter while the finalists in the running to become Bloomsburg University's next president are Daniel Wubah and Bashar Hanna. The State System Board of Governors, which has the final say in who gets hired, will hold a special meeting in Harrisburg on Tuesday to interview the two finalists to emerge out of the each university's board of trustees' presidential search process.

