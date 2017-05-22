Second lawsuit says Kentucky police framed person for murder

A Tennessee man says he spent five years in jail for a murder he did not commit because a Kentucky State Police detective and a former Kentucky sheriff lied to protect an accomplice who was related to the detective and bribing the sheriff. William Anderson filed a lawsuit in federal court Monday that says former Knox County Sheriff John Pickard and Kentucky State Police Detective Jason York coached witnesses on what to say and even assaulted one man during a recorded interview for refusing to change his story.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.