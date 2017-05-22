Second lawsuit says Kentucky police f...

Second lawsuit says Kentucky police framed person for murder

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

A Tennessee man says he spent five years in jail for a murder he did not commit because a Kentucky State Police detective and a former Kentucky sheriff lied to protect an accomplice who was related to the detective and bribing the sheriff. William Anderson filed a lawsuit in federal court Monday that says former Knox County Sheriff John Pickard and Kentucky State Police Detective Jason York coached witnesses on what to say and even assaulted one man during a recorded interview for refusing to change his story.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 min Devilsdaughter 163,713
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 5 min NotSoDivineMsM 269,651
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) 4 hr Leroy 621
News Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not... Fri Christian Taliban 31
Cliff Pelfrey-CROOK!!! May 16 curious 1
brown recluse May 16 Eric-Davis 1
judges daryle colson,amy hollollars give kids m... May 14 CORRUPT 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,385 • Total comments across all topics: 281,201,348

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC