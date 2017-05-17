Principal to Be Interim Superintenden...

Principal to Be Interim Superintendent of Kentucky District

Local news outlets report Jefferson County Public Schools on Tuesday named Marty Pollio as its interim superintendent during the search to replace the current one retiring. Pollio is in his second school year as principal of Doss High School in Louisville and has been with the district since 1997.

