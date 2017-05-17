Principal to Be Interim Superintendent of Kentucky District
Local news outlets report Jefferson County Public Schools on Tuesday named Marty Pollio as its interim superintendent during the search to replace the current one retiring. Pollio is in his second school year as principal of Doss High School in Louisville and has been with the district since 1997.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|13 min
|Uncle Tab
|268,669
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|IND
|163,557
|Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not...
|10 hr
|The Troll Stopper
|10
|Cliff Pelfrey-CROOK!!!
|Tue
|curious
|1
|brown recluse
|Tue
|Eric-Davis
|1
|judges daryle colson,amy hollollars give kids m...
|May 14
|CORRUPT
|1
|State senator: Food sales tax a 'deal breaker' ...
|May 14
|Bevin for President
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC