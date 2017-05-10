Precieuse Becomes First Classic Winne...

Precieuse Becomes First Classic Winner for Tamayuz

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Blood Horse

The European classic season moved from Newmarket's May 6-7 hosting of the English Guineas pairings across the Channel to Normandy, where the French version for fillies, the Abu Dhabi Poule d'Essai des Pouliches , was on the May 13 card at Deauville Racecourse while Longchamp, the regular site, is undergoing renovation. Favored in the field of 18 3-year-old fillies entered in the straight-mile test over Deauville's soft turf was the Niarchos family's Senga, a Kentucky-homebred daughter of who had won the eight-furlong Prix de la Grotte Etalon Kendargent over firm turf at Chantilly in April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blood Horse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News State senator: Food sales tax a 'deal breaker' ... 4 hr fedup 3
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 4 hr Ms Sassy 267,847
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 4 hr Betty 163,440
News Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not... Sat Chris is biased 9
worst men in america Fri Richard 2
pulling over for a funeral Fri detectivenumberone 5
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) Fri Oh my my 618
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,534 • Total comments across all topics: 280,998,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC