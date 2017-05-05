Planned Parenthood asks to join suit against Kentucky abortion law
The motion follows Planned Parenthood's unsuccessful efforts for more than a year to get a Kentucky license to provide abortions at its clinic in downtown Louisville. Planned Parenthood asks to join suit against Kentucky abortion law The motion follows Planned Parenthood's unsuccessful efforts for more than a year to get a Kentucky license to provide abortions at its clinic in downtown Louisville.
