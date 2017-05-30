Personal injury lawyers target caregi...

Personal injury lawyers target caregivers before deadline

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 27 Read more: Grayson News Gazette

Personal injury lawyers appear to have skipped their spring vacations this year. Instead, over the past few months, they have been spending big on attack ads and filing lawsuits left and right against Kentucky's nursing homes, hospitals and caregivers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kentucky troopers, firefighter help dog trapped... 1 min Guy from Latonia 1
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 35 min Chicagoan by Birth 271,392
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr So true 164,025
Public Support for Trump Impeachment Surges Ahe... 16 hr Guy from Latonia 1
Fruit Flies and Mice to Get New Home on Space S... 22 hr Guy from Latonia 1
Russia Escalates Spy Games After Years of U.S. ... 23 hr Guy from Latonia 1
News The Political Aftermath of Trump's Paris Play 23 hr America abdicates 2
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,978 • Total comments across all topics: 281,486,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC