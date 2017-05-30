Personal injury lawyers target caregivers before deadline
Personal injury lawyers appear to have skipped their spring vacations this year. Instead, over the past few months, they have been spending big on attack ads and filing lawsuits left and right against Kentucky's nursing homes, hospitals and caregivers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kentucky troopers, firefighter help dog trapped...
|1 min
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|35 min
|Chicagoan by Birth
|271,392
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|So true
|164,025
|Public Support for Trump Impeachment Surges Ahe...
|16 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Fruit Flies and Mice to Get New Home on Space S...
|22 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Russia Escalates Spy Games After Years of U.S. ...
|23 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|The Political Aftermath of Trump's Paris Play
|23 hr
|America abdicates
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC