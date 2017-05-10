Old-School Singer Colter Wall: 'I Wouldn't Say Country Music Is Dead'
Buzzed-about country singer Colter Wall releases his self-titled debut album today. Produced by Dave Cobb , the record features 11 stripped-down songs that showcase the 21-year-old Wall as a disciple of songwriters like Townes Van Zandt, Woody Guthrie and Bob Dylan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|3 min
|NotSoDivineMsM
|267,742
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|16 min
|Pres Donald J Tru...
|163,427
|Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not...
|3 hr
|Vergil
|11
|worst men in america
|13 hr
|Richard
|2
|pulling over for a funeral
|Fri
|detectivenumberone
|5
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|Fri
|Oh my my
|618
|Ball returns over $900 worth of unclaimed prope...
|May 10
|Smart one
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC