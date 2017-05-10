Old-School Singer Colter Wall: 'I Wou...

Old-School Singer Colter Wall: 'I Wouldn't Say Country Music Is Dead'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: RollingStone

Buzzed-about country singer Colter Wall releases his self-titled debut album today. Produced by Dave Cobb , the record features 11 stripped-down songs that showcase the 21-year-old Wall as a disciple of songwriters like Townes Van Zandt, Woody Guthrie and Bob Dylan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 3 min NotSoDivineMsM 267,742
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 16 min Pres Donald J Tru... 163,427
News Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not... 3 hr Vergil 11
worst men in america 13 hr Richard 2
pulling over for a funeral Fri detectivenumberone 5
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) Fri Oh my my 618
News Ball returns over $900 worth of unclaimed prope... May 10 Smart one 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Ebola
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,744 • Total comments across all topics: 280,985,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC