North Korea detains U.S. citizen over 'hostile acts'
North Korea announced Sunday it detained another American over the weekend, raising to four the number of USA citizens being held by the communist nation's authoritarian regime. The North's official Korean Central News Agency said earlier Sunday that the country has detained a Korean-American man, identified as Kim Hak-song, on suspicions of unspecified "hostile acts".
