No indictment for escort, staffer in Louisville sex scandal
A Kentucky grand jury declined to indict an escort and former Louisville men's basketball staffer in a sex scandal that engulfed the program. The Jefferson County grand jury decided Thursday there wasn't enough evidence for charges of prostitution and unlawful transactions with a minor against Katina Powell and Andre McGee.
