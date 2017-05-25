No indictment for escort, staffer in ...

No indictment for escort, staffer in Louisville sex scandal

A Kentucky grand jury declined to indict an escort and former Louisville men's basketball staffer in a sex scandal that engulfed the program. The Jefferson County grand jury decided Thursday there wasn't enough evidence for charges of prostitution and unlawful transactions with a minor against Katina Powell and Andre McGee.

