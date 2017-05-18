Nky Notebook: Trump supporters distan...

Nky Notebook: Trump supporters distance themselves from ex-judge charged with rape

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati.com

Some of those who worked Trump's campaign in Northern Kentucky have distanced themselves from Nolan, saying he never worked on the president's campaign. NKY NOTEBOOK: Trump supporters distance themselves from ex-judge charged with rape Some of those who worked Trump's campaign in Northern Kentucky have distanced themselves from Nolan, saying he never worked on the president's campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 4 min CodeTalker 269,118
News Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not... 28 min TomInElPaso 32
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr CCRx 163,599
Cliff Pelfrey-CROOK!!! May 16 curious 1
brown recluse May 16 Eric-Davis 1
judges daryle colson,amy hollollars give kids m... May 14 CORRUPT 1
News State senator: Food sales tax a 'deal breaker' ... May 14 Bevin for President 4
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,255 • Total comments across all topics: 281,128,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC