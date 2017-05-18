Nky Notebook: Trump supporters distance themselves from ex-judge charged with rape
Some of those who worked Trump's campaign in Northern Kentucky have distanced themselves from Nolan, saying he never worked on the president's campaign. NKY NOTEBOOK: Trump supporters distance themselves from ex-judge charged with rape Some of those who worked Trump's campaign in Northern Kentucky have distanced themselves from Nolan, saying he never worked on the president's campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|4 min
|CodeTalker
|269,118
|Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not...
|28 min
|TomInElPaso
|32
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|CCRx
|163,599
|Cliff Pelfrey-CROOK!!!
|May 16
|curious
|1
|brown recluse
|May 16
|Eric-Davis
|1
|judges daryle colson,amy hollollars give kids m...
|May 14
|CORRUPT
|1
|State senator: Food sales tax a 'deal breaker' ...
|May 14
|Bevin for President
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC