News 45 mins ago 3:59 p.m.Ex-universi...

News 45 mins ago 3:59 p.m.Ex-university employee avoids jail time in embezzlement case

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WHAS11

A former University of Kentucky employee who admitted defrauding the school of more than $200,000 has avoided jail time in his sentencing. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Steven Ellis was sentenced Friday to four years' probation by U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 4 min RussianrepubliCONS 269,620
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 9 min Betty 163,697
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) 42 min Leroy 621
News Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not... Fri Christian Taliban 31
Cliff Pelfrey-CROOK!!! May 16 curious 1
brown recluse May 16 Eric-Davis 1
judges daryle colson,amy hollollars give kids m... May 14 CORRUPT 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,808 • Total comments across all topics: 281,197,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC