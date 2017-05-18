News 45 mins ago 3:59 p.m.Ex-university employee avoids jail time in embezzlement case
A former University of Kentucky employee who admitted defrauding the school of more than $200,000 has avoided jail time in his sentencing. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Steven Ellis was sentenced Friday to four years' probation by U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|4 min
|RussianrepubliCONS
|269,620
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|9 min
|Betty
|163,697
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|42 min
|Leroy
|621
|Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not...
|Fri
|Christian Taliban
|31
|Cliff Pelfrey-CROOK!!!
|May 16
|curious
|1
|brown recluse
|May 16
|Eric-Davis
|1
|judges daryle colson,amy hollollars give kids m...
|May 14
|CORRUPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC