News 42 mins ago 9:47 p.m.5 injured in school bus wreck in Harlan County

5 injured in school bus wreck in Harlan County

Police said in a news release the bus was hit in the rear Tuesday afternoon on Kentucky 38 in Harlan County while stopped to unload a child. The release said the driver of a passenger vehicle, 74-year-old Richard Robinson of Chesapeake, Virginia, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

