New prosecutor to serve in western Kentucky counties

Blake Ross Chambers, of Morgantown, will serve as Commonwealth's Attorney for the 38th judicial circuit, which includes Butler, Edmonson, Hancock and Ohio counties. Chambers was previously chief prosecutor for the Warren County Attorney's office and an assistant Commonwealth's Attorney in the 38th.

