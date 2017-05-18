Motion aims to disqualify Yates from LMPD sex-abuse lawsuit
A county attorney's office in Kentucky is seeking to disqualify Louisville's city council president as a plaintiff's attorney in a child sex abuse lawsuit against the city and two former police officers. The Courier-Journal reports a motion filed Wednesday says Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell cites a conflict of interest that any damages awarded to David Yates' client will come from the metro government over which Yates has oversight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 min
|usa
|163,592
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|4 min
|Julia
|269,092
|Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not...
|54 min
|TomInElPaso
|25
|Cliff Pelfrey-CROOK!!!
|May 16
|curious
|1
|brown recluse
|May 16
|Eric-Davis
|1
|judges daryle colson,amy hollollars give kids m...
|May 14
|CORRUPT
|1
|State senator: Food sales tax a 'deal breaker' ...
|May 14
|Bevin for President
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC