Motion aims to disqualify Yates from LMPD sex-abuse lawsuit

A county attorney's office in Kentucky is seeking to disqualify Louisville's city council president as a plaintiff's attorney in a child sex abuse lawsuit against the city and two former police officers. The Courier-Journal reports a motion filed Wednesday says Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell cites a conflict of interest that any damages awarded to David Yates' client will come from the metro government over which Yates has oversight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.