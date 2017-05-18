Motion aims to disqualify Yates from ...

Motion aims to disqualify Yates from LMPD sex-abuse lawsuit

A county attorney's office in Kentucky is seeking to disqualify Louisville's city council president as a plaintiff's attorney in a child sex abuse lawsuit against the city and two former police officers. The Courier-Journal reports a motion filed Wednesday says Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell cites a conflict of interest that any damages awarded to David Yates' client will come from the metro government over which Yates has oversight.

