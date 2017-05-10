More
Murray State University's Spring 2017 Commencement ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 13 at 9 a.m. in the CF Center. There are 1,629 pending degrees being conferred to May and August 2017 candidates, inclusive of associate, baccalaureate, master/specialist and doctoral programs.
