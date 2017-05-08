Monday, May 8th, 2017
TODAY'S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . . Henry Lynch II and Troy Kiphuth, both 21, who were caught trying to steal a statistics test by crawling through an air duct into their professor's office at the University of Kentucky.
